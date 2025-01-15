Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.17. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 46,935 shares.

Northern Graphite Trading Down 6.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

