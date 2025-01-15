Vallourec (EPA:VK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vallourec S.A. (EPA:VK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €14.92 ($15.38) and traded as high as €18.17 ($18.73). Vallourec shares last traded at €18.10 ($18.65), with a volume of 486,046 shares.
Vallourec Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.95.
Vallourec Company Profile
Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vallourec
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.