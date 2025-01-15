Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.37 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 47.87 ($0.58). Renold shares last traded at GBX 48.10 ($0.59), with a volume of 255,672 shares changing hands.

Renold Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.37. The stock has a market cap of £96.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76.

About Renold

(Get Free Report)

Renold plc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain products; and transmission chain products, including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.