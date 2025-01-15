Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 8,024,932 shares.
Eurasia Mining Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.55 million, a P/E ratio of -210.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Eurasia Mining Company Profile
Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.
