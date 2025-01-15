First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.11 and traded as low as $20.86. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 26,676 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $193.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 167.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 272.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

