Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $156.47 and traded as low as $145.65. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $147.03, with a volume of 12,467 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $400.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $152.25 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,170.75. This represents a 11.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $1,021,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,380. This represents a 31.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $2,136,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 279.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 369.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

