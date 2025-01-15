Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 330.88 ($4.04) and traded as high as GBX 372 ($4.54). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 361 ($4.41), with a volume of 159,822 shares trading hands.
Galliford Try Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £387.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 379.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 330.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
About Galliford Try
Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galliford Try
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.