Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 330.88 ($4.04) and traded as high as GBX 372 ($4.54). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 361 ($4.41), with a volume of 159,822 shares trading hands.

Galliford Try Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £387.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 379.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 330.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment.

