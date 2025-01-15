Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.67 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 85.30 ($1.04). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 84.39 ($1.03), with a volume of 1,590,427 shares trading hands.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £423.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.67.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

