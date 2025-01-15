Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.25 and traded as high as C$4.24. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$4.23, with a volume of 78,539 shares.
Mandalay Resources Stock Up 5.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.25.
Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.43 million during the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current year.
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
