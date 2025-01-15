Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.25 and traded as high as C$4.24. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$4.23, with a volume of 78,539 shares.

Mandalay Resources Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.25.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.43 million during the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

In other Mandalay Resources news, Director Bradford Mills sold 400,000 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$1,720,000.00. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

