Quantum-Si Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 16,070 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 137% compared to the typical volume of 6,783 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum-Si

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 3,506,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $11,710,931.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,000. This trade represents a 73.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quantum-Si by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Quantum-Si by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QSI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QSI

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

QSI opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Quantum-Si has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $289.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.74.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Featured Stories

