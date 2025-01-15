James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 182.98 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 170.50 ($2.08). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.10), with a volume of 240,491 shares.

James Halstead Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of £728.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,748.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.98.

James Halstead Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.