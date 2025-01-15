Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.51 and traded as low as $13.79. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 23,296 shares changing hands.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $258.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50.

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

