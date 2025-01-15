3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,294.19 ($40.22) and traded as high as GBX 3,611 ($44.08). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 3,580 ($43.71), with a volume of 1,231,581 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of £34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 907.56, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,561.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,294.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 30.50 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 1,536.52%.

3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.

We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.

