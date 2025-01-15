3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,294.19 ($40.22) and traded as high as GBX 3,611 ($44.08). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 3,580 ($43.71), with a volume of 1,231,581 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
3i Group Stock Performance
3i Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 30.50 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 1,536.52%.
About 3i Group
3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.
We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.
