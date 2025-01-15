Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01), with a volume of 645,399 shares.

Sound Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £18.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Get Sound Energy alerts:

About Sound Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.