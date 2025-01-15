Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01), with a volume of 645,399 shares.
Sound Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £18.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 5.72.
About Sound Energy
Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.
