Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,032.36 ($12.60) and traded as low as GBX 981 ($11.98). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,022 ($12.48), with a volume of 108,539 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.53) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Burford Capital Stock Performance
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.
