Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 12,648 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,084% compared to the average volume of 579 call options.

Altice USA Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE ATUS opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,055,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,366,389.50. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 15,299,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,833,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Altice USA by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

