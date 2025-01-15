PG&E Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 95,469 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 671% compared to the typical volume of 12,386 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

Institutional Trading of PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,839,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,496,115,000 after buying an additional 8,604,396 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,964,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PG&E by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,953,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PG&E by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,846,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,837,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,960,000 after purchasing an additional 536,914 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. PG&E has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

