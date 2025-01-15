Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €233.76 ($240.99) and traded as high as €249.25 ($256.96). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €248.00 ($255.67), with a volume of 539,733 shares trading hands.
Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of €243.36 and a 200-day moving average of €233.92.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider Electric S.E.
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.