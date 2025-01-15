Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/14/2025 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

1/9/2025 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2025 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $141.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

MHK stock opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.28 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,187,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,903,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,983,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,204,000 after acquiring an additional 748,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,380,000 after purchasing an additional 132,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

