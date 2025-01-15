Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/14/2025 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2025 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.
- 1/9/2025 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/8/2025 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2024 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/17/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $141.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mohawk Industries Stock Up 2.2 %
MHK stock opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.28 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,187,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.
