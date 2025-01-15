Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 10,075 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 318% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,409 put options.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 505.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 62,124 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,627,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $30.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.