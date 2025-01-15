HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.09 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 243.60 ($2.97). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 252 ($3.08), with a volume of 27,591 shares changing hands.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5,850.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 276.09.

About HUTCHMED

We are among the first global-focused novel drug discovery companies in China. Over the past two decades, we have established a fully integrated R&D platform with world-class discovery and development capabilities. Since inception, we have focused on bringing cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with our first three oncology medicines now approved marketed in China, the first of which is also marketed in the U.S.

We have also developed a profitable commercial platform with deep pan-China market access, which manufactures, markets and distributes our novel oncology products, as well as prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.

HUTCHMED is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13).

