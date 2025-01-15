Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.21 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 48.02 ($0.59). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 48.02 ($0.59), with a volume of 5,261 shares.

Aeorema Communications Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.21. The company has a market capitalization of £4.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

Aeorema Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 5.61%. Aeorema Communications’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

