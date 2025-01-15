James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.93 ($4.04) and traded as low as GBX 299 ($3.65). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 304 ($3.71), with a volume of 6,019 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised James Fisher and Sons to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.58) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded James Fisher and Sons to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.58) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £153.19 million, a P/E ratio of -313.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 309.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 330.93.

James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

