Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.32 ($3.13) and traded as high as GBX 262.88 ($3.21). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 258 ($3.15), with a volume of 79,679 shares changing hands.

Chesnara Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £392.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,666.67 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 257.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carol Hagh acquired 10,000 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($31,497.99). Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chesnara

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

