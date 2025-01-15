Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,087 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 753% compared to the typical daily volume of 479 call options.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWH stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 49,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 517,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 184,320 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,823.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 884.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,943,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

