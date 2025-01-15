Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $8.65. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 462,832 shares trading hands.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.3391 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.