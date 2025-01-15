Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$42.26. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$41.94, with a volume of 3,447,990 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POW. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.31.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 91.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.32). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of C$5.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

