Quantum Computing Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 41,904 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7% compared to the average volume of 39,146 call options.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum Computing stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.19 million, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 2.83. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUBT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quantum Computing by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

