Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,137.57 ($13.89) and traded as low as GBX 1,015 ($12.39). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,025.50 ($12.52), with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Dewhurst Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,063.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,137.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of £45.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,627.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,539.68%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

