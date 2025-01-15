Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 135.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.59 and a 52-week high of $80.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

