Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5,417.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $505.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.57 and a 200-day moving average of $491.47. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.92 and a one year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

