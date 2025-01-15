OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 32.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 272,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 66,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,241,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after buying an additional 157,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 223,203 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.06. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.79 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $30,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,662.51. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

