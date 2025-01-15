TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,299.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,017.80 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,279.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,306.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,455.00.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,053 shares of company stock valued at $76,252,495. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

