Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 45.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,005.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.59. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

