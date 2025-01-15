Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 72.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $267.04 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $279.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.81.

In other Insulet news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

