Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock Position Boosted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 47.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 463,257 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,697,000 after buying an additional 69,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after buying an additional 173,274 shares during the period.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 158.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -206.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In related news, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 2,500 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,554.27. The trade was a 6.61 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.