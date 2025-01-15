Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,911 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 28.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Calix by 2.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Calix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.06 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Calix

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.