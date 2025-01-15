Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Holdings Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 131.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDYN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $70,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,140.12. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,220. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

GDYN opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.89 and a beta of 1.06. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $24.16.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

