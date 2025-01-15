Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,194 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OBK. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 78.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 775.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OBK opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $160.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.