Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,356 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SpartanNash by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.35. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SpartanNash Cuts Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPTN

SpartanNash Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.