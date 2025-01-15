Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 11,980 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 89.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $444.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.68. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

