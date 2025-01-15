Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $303,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 136,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCI opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.54. The company has a market cap of $218.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $150.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.