Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $428,000 Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 690.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 217,076 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,282,000 after buying an additional 24,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,597,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,299,000 after buying an additional 54,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT opened at $112.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.57. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $127.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

