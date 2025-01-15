Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $415,000 Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Lennox International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total transaction of $125,098.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,458.54. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.98, for a total value of $360,789.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,734.64. This represents a 11.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $626.68 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.09 and a 1-year high of $682.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

