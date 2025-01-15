Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.6 %

KEY stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,747.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

