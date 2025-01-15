Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.20.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

