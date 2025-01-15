Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $441,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $865,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 31.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.29 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.