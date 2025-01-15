Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 10 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO opened at $1,945.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,177.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,922.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.11, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,024.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.