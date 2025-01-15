Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $364.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.98. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.36.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $92,350.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,215.24. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $2,855,916.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,277.74. This represents a 54.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,630 shares of company stock worth $54,371,916. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

