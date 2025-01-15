Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $464,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 939.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $538,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

